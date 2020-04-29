Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has dispatched 110 trucks of foodstuff from the Federal Government to the Kano State Government for distribution to the needy, vulnerable and people of concern in the State.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the ministry delivered ten trailer-loads of parboiled rice to the state government about two weeks ago, and in addition to that directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to deliver 100 trucks of grains to five locations in Kano State for distribution to poor and vulnerable households on the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Salisu Na’inna Dambatta who signed the statement for the minister said the grains delivered in 100 trailers was on their way to Kano, adding that they comprised millet, sorghum and maize, which were released from silos holding the country’s strategic food reserve located across the country.

It could be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 metric tons of food for distribution to less-privileged Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown aimed at checking the spread of the killer-disease triggered by COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The minister emphasised that “one of the humanitarian interventions provided by the Federal Government is the delivery of food items as palliatives to the poor and vulnerable in all states affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to ease the lockdown situation”.

Sadiya Farouq assured the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engineer Mustapha Maihaja that: “The ministry will continue to work closely with all the agencies under its purview, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in discharging its mandates, including providing effective coordination of humanitarian interventions both nationally and internationally for the benefit of the citizens of this country, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.”