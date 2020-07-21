Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has distanced itself from the purported approval of extension of service for any officer in public service, describing the letter circulating on social media on the issue as fake.

Head of Service (HOS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan said her office did not issue any circular on the subject matter.

A statement by Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, said the clarification became necessary in view of a fake circular purported to have emanated from the Office of Head of Service (OHSF) and being circulated in the social media.

“Members of the public are to note that the content of the circular is fake, incorrect and did not originate from the Office of the Head of Service. The letter-head used for the circular “roll -over service for those due to retire within the COVID-19 era in 2020”and dated 13th July, 2020 is not the letter- head of the OHSF, the outline of the entire circular, from the distribution list to arrangement of the sections including the grammar is completely out of sync with the way and manner circulars are issued in the office.

“Furthermore, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management, Office of the Head of Service at no time issued or signed any such letter.

“Dr. Yemi –Esan therefore implores public servants and the public to always visit the office website: www.ohcsf.gov.ng regularly to cross – check circulars and other information emanating from the office for authenticity. The information on the website include circulars issued by the office, reports on events and upcoming events among others members of the public especially those in the health agencies are therefore called upon to note and disregard the content of the circular in order not to fall victims of its perpetrators.”

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) had sacked Kogi-born Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori, Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA) and 149 others.

Whereas the NASC has insisted on the legality of the sack, Omolori directed the affected staff to disregard the sack order.

The Commission has declared that any staff who has spent 35 years in service or is 60-yr-old should leave and would receive their retirement letter soon.