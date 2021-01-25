The Federal Government has denied paying N100billion to members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to stop killings and kidnappings in Nigeria.

The government reaction comes against the backdrop of a video claiming the government negotiated with the group and agreed to pay them the huge amount for them to stop kidnapping people.

However, a reaction from the official federal government Twitter account @NigeriaGov, denied the claims in the video.

While there was no denial of meeting with the group to bring about peace and ensure a lasting solution to security challenges facing the country, including incessant issues of herders-farmers clashes, the government denied offering money during any of the meetings.

It also recalled that the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu had denied the claims in the video when it first surfaced in May, 2019.

The government wrote on Twitter: “The information contained in this video, which first made the rounds two years ago, is absolute falsehood. According to @GarShehu at the time: “That is an absolute falsehood. In all of those meetings, nothing like money was discussed.”