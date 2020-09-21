The Federal Government, yesterday, deployed more troops of the Nigerian Army and police operatives to boost security on the Kaduna Airport Road.

The deployment came at the instance of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and covers some strategic locations, where aggressive operations by troops and police are in progress.

The deployment was aimed at beefing up security around the Kaduna Airport Road, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road roundabout and the Nigerian Defence Academy Road.

The Nigerian Air Force will retain the duty of securing the immediate premises of the Kaduna Airport, its staff quarters and other critical aviation assets in the airport.

A meeting was held between the state government, the Army, Police, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and community leaders at Kutungare village, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

At the meeting,. El-Rufai, represented by Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, challenged the community leaders to cooperate with the newly deployed troops and operatives.

Garrison Commander, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Olusegun Abai, said communities have roles to play in enhancing security through information sharing and working harmoniously with security agencies.

He said the army would be open to the communities in line with the principles of civil-military relations.

El-Rufia commended the Army for deploying troops to Juji village in Chikun council, following security challenges in the village and adjoining communities on the Kaduna Eastern bypass.

He charged them to sustain the security information sharing mechanism in place, and also urged recourse to the law by aggrieved individuals and groups.