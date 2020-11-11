Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State has been designated as an Export Processing Zone (EPZ) by the Federal Government.

To facilitate the take-off of project, the state government,has allocated a parcel of land to Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority.

Governor Dave Umahi who handed the land allocation letter to the Managing Director of the NEPZ Authority, Prof. Adosoji Adasugba expressed the hope that the project

when completed would stimulate the economy of the state and create employment for indigenes.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, Umahi said his administration was in a hurry to develop the state, and therefore ready to explore available opportunities to achieve it.

He appealed to the Federal Government to expedite actions on the project for the benefit of the people.

Adesugba said NEPZA was saddled with the responsibility to establish, license, regulate and operate highly efficient free zones by providing a highly competitive incentive scheme, excellent support facilities and service for the purpose of creating an enabling environment for export manufacturing and other commercial activities.

He said the NEPZA was attracted to Ebonyi by the member representing Abakalik /Izzi Federal Constituency, Chief Sylvester Ogbaga.