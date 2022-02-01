Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is still holding its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in custody as part of ploy to infiltrate the group and destroy it from within.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, who stated this in a statement, said the government was frustrated by its inability to get Kanu accept monetary and property inducements to abandon the fight for an independent Biafran state.

“The attention of the global movement and IPOB family has been drawn to the secret plans by the Buhari administration and his Fulani kinsmen to illegally detain Kanu for as long as possible.

“Their annoyance with our leader is his blunt refusal to take property and monetary inducements offered him to abandon the struggle for Biafra liberation.

“The Federal Government decided to hold our leader indefinitely to see if it can possibly infiltrate the ranks of our movement and destroy it from inside while our leader is in custody.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The government is also relying on the promise by some traitors and black sheep in America and Europe that they would assist it to realise the evil plot. The promise was made to the Federal Government during their secret visit to Aso Rock last December.

“We are also aware the Federal Government has been lobbying the international community to enlist their support against Biafra liberation but they won’t succeed. Therefore, anybody distracting or causing division in the IPOB family is a tool, knowingly or unknowingly, working for the Federal Government.

“The fact remains that Biafra is a divine project. It has gone beyond any single individual, including our leader. Millions of the oppressed Biafran youths, home and abroad, are now more aware and conscious than ever. It’s only a matter of time. Biafra must come. It can only be delayed but certainly not suppressed.”