Federal Government has digitalised inmates registration, legal representation and processing to enhance data management in the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola said this at the launch of Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) Training Manual and the Welfare/Legal Aid and Statistics Module on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aregbesola said that the two publications were in line with the present Administration’s adherence to the rule of law, respect for human rights and duty of care for victims through a systemic approach.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government launched the Prisons Information Management System (PIMS) as it was then called in January 2018 and a remand Indicator which was a major component of CIMS was also launched in January 2019.

Aregbesola said that the Indicator was for the reporting of the length of trial and activities of all the actors in the Administration of Criminal Justice as it relates to inmates’ trial.

“I wish to specifically state that the present Administration under the able leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari is truly aware of the fact that the world today is driven by technology.

“Hence, the Administration is putting modalities in motion for the digitization of government transactions,” he said.

Aregbesola added that it was in tandem with Government’s desire to make information and activities on the Federal Public Service readily available through information technology.

“It is therefore Government’s expectation that CIMS Training Manual will provide a practical guide to personnel on the process of inputting data manually into the System.

“While the Welfare/Legal Aid and Statistics Module will automate the process of recording data on inmates’ legal representation and increase monthly reporting capabilities.

“This will thereby enhance the capacity of the NCoS and other related agencies in implementing the critical elements and provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

“Essentially, the overall objective of the CIMS is to serve as a backbone for the country’s National Criminal Database especially when fully integrated into the Database of other Security agencies for proper synergy, ” he said.

The Controller General, NCoS , Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed said that the introduction of Welfare/Legal Aid and Statistics Module was to support the already existing Remand Indicator module.