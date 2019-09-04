Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari has directed security agencies in the country to put an end to all the security challenges facing the nation, stressing that government would no longer tolerate the deteriorating security situation.

The president who stated this, yesterday, in Katsina affirmed government’s determination to ensure the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Buhari said the wanton destruction of lives and properties in the state and the entire country through banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, rape, insurgency, and other forms of criminalities would no longer be tolerated.

Aregbesola who was accompanied by the heads of security agencies in charge of internal security, reiterated the president’s resolve to ensure internal security through strengthening the internal security architecture of the ministry of interior.

He assured the people of Katsina State and the entire North West of Federal Government’s determination to end the spate of insecurity and all criminalities.

He also charged the Batch ‘B’ of Agro Rangers under training at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) to concentrate adequately on the training being received, with particular reference to using it on graduation, to tackle the challenges of hoodlums, extremists, kidnappers and other acts of criminalities that are terrorising the people of the state and its environs.

Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari expressed confidence in the Buhari’s administration’s determination to restore peace and security in the state, North West and the entire nation.