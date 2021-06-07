From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has directed all broadcast stations in the country to suspend patronage to Twitter.

This was even as the government directed the broadcast stations to de-install twitter handles and desist from using twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for news and programmes presentation, especially Phone-in.

The directive was issued in Abuja by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in a statement signed by its Acting Director-General, Professor Armstrong Idachaba.

The NBC said it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information.

The NBC said: “Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all broadcasting stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately.

“In compliance to the above directive, broadcasting stations are hereby advised to de-install twitter handles and desist from using twitter as a source of User Generated Content (UGC) of information gathering for news and programmes presentation, especially phone-in.

“Section 2(1) r of the NBC Act entrusts the commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations. Also, section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that ‘the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than Crime and Anarchy,’” Idachaba said.

Idachaba further said attention was also drawn to section 5.6.3 of the Broadcast Code which required broadcasters to be mindful of materials that may cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society in the use of a UGC.

“Note that it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information therefore strict compliance is enjoined,” Idachaba also said.