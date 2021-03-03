From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Salary Grade Level 12 and below to continue working from home till end of March.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, gave the directive in a circular dated March 3, 2021 and titled “Stay-at-home directive continues.”

She noted that although there has been a reduction in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, it was important that the downward trend be maintained.

The circular read, “Further to the Circular No: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/68 dated January 26, 2021 and following the advice of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19, all officers on SGL 12 and below are to continue working from home till end of March 2021.

“While it is acknowledged that there has been a reduction in the number of reported cases of COVID-19, it is important that this downward trend be maintained.

“It is to this end that the work-from-home directive has to continue as specified above.

“It is also important to emphasise the need to ensure strict compliance with the existing guidelines on the prevention and spread of COVID-19.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers ore enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure strict compliance.”