Reprieve has come the way of road users of the Lambata-Lapai-Bida Road in Niger State with the Federal Government directing that the contractor handling the construction of the road immediately embark on remedial works with boulders on the critical section of the road.

At the weekend, drivers of articulated vehicles blocked the highway in protest for the slow pace of work on a section of the Bida-Lambata and Suleja-Minna roads.

The drivers protested the snail-speed work on the motorway, saying that it has caused them untold hardship.

But 24 hours after their protest, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, gave the order to immediately embark on remedial work on the road to ease the sufferings of the people.

He also explained that the inclement weather condition is adversely affecting the progress of work on the ongoing 124.8km road thereby making it unmotorable especially between Km 45 – 50km.

The construction made it difficult for articulated vehicles and trailers conveying petroleum products and other heavy materials to navigate the motorway.

The minister also directed the contractor to concentrate efforts on executing the worst Fadama section of the road (Km 45- 50) where a lot of earthworks is required in order to further alleviate the pains of commuters.

Fashola has contacted the leadership of the Union of Truck Owners and Operators to appeal to their drivers to vacate the road to allow the contractor access to the worksite.

The minister is also appealing to Niger State Government to reconsider the decision to close Bida-Minna and Lapai-Paiko roads to articulated vehicles while construction is equally going on to decongest and distribute the traffic on Bida-Lambata Road to the other adjoining state roads.

The minister explained further that the restriction of articulated vehicles from using Bida-Minna Road by the Niger State Government diverted most of the Lagos and Abuja-bound articulated vehicles to Lambata-Lapai-Bida Road, adding that this has increased the volume of traffic and this hampers smooth operations by contractors at the site so causing slow progress of work.

The contract was awarded in May 2018 and 26.7km out of 124.8km has so far been completed.

In a statement, the minister reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to continue to respond to the needs of the people, even as infrastructure development is given top priority.

The minister expressed sympathy with all who have been adversely affected by the development and urged them to remain hopeful, assuring them that help was on the way.

