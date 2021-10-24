From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has directed the contractor handling the Zungeru Power Plant to complete the project on or before December 28, this year, assuring that it would provide the security and cost adjustment needs of the contractor.

Minister of Power, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu gave the directive while receiving the consultants and contractors of Messrs CNEEC-Sinohydro Consortium for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of 700MW Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project who paid him a courtesy call.

The minister assured the contractors of the Federal Government’s resolve to surmount the challenges faced by the contractors in the discharge of their duties which border on security, COVID 19, cost adjustment owing to the extra work outside the contracted sum and the delay in the release of fund by China Exim Bank.

Aliyu further informed the contractors of his ministry’s efforts through the Ministry of Finance at resolving the issue of opening escrow account in a commercial bank prescribed in the Subsidiary Loan Agreement with Exim Bank of China, pointing out that the process negates the current policy of government.

The policy is that the government accounts in all the commercial banks be transferred to the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

While expressing satisfaction at the presentation made by the contractors, the Minister encouraged them to meet the December 28, 2021 deadline of completing the project while assuring them of addressing all constraints that may hinder the delivery of the project.

Earlier during his presentation, the project Director, Dr JBO Adewumi of Coyne et Bellier (Tractebel) / Decrown Consultancy Service had said that the assessed overall percentage of completion of the project is about 90 per cent. He pleaded for quick resolve of the constraint enumerated.

In a statement, the Zungeru Hydropower Plant project is located on Kaduna River, 8km upstream of the confluence with the Gumna River in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. This is approximately 20km northeast of Zungeru, 25km southeast of Tegina, 43km northwest of Minna and 77km downstream of the Shiroro Power Plant.

