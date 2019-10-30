Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to state and local governments to honour their obligations to corps members posted to their areas.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made the call while delivering goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the meeting of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) top management and representatives of the state governments in Abuja on Tuesday.

“I am aware that NYSC Director General has at various fora encouraged stakeholders in the Scheme to play their roles effectively so as to enhance the achievement of its objectives.

“This Meeting is therefore, a significant step forward in the advocacy for increased support for the Scheme, especially at the grassroots.

“May I use this auspicious occasion to call on all participants to contribute toward addressing critical issues that will be discussed at this meeting and take home the decisions that will be made for effective implementation.

“This will not only endear our States to the Corps members, but also motivate them to sustain their contributions to our various development efforts.

“As the National Youth Service Corps continues to discharge its mandate effectively, I want to assure that the Federal Government will continue to support it to strengthen its operations.

“In the same vein, an in line with the provisions of its enabling Act, I wish to appeal to all States and Local Government Councils to also discharge their obligations to the Scheme.”

“In particular, areas of deficiencies which are affecting the smooth discharge of the Scheme’s mandate should be addressed for the overall benefit of our dear country,” he assured.