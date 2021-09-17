The Federal Government has directed individuals and corporate organisations involved in Information Technology (IT) practices to register with the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN).

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave the directive in Abuja, on Thursday, at the inauguration of the 2021-2023 newly appointed council members of CPN.

Adamu, represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, reiterated the support of the ministry to the fight against quacks, impostors and sundry irregularities in the IT industry.

According to him, the Federal Government was committed to making Nigeria a giant IT compliant economy.

“The task of nation building through Information Technology is an enormous one but it is something we can do.

“We are all aware of what a dynamic and progressive policy in Information Technology has done for many countries around the world. With our determination, commitment and professionalism, we can attain and surpass their record.

“As a council, you are enjoined to come up with initiatives that will help government achieve these set objectives,” he said.

He also charged members to partner with government at ensuring that new generations of youths were turned out properly equipped with IT knowledge and skills and positioned for global competitiveness.

The minister also advised the new council to improve on the tempo of their current success, assuring that government would continue to work closely with them to improve the quality of life of the people.

Responding, the President of the council, Mr Kole Jagun, said the global economic meltdown brought about by the incidence and the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic had provided challenges for professionals.

Jagun, therefore, said there was the need to rise up to the challenges.

He added that the council had facilitated a series of programmes that would bring about improvement in Information Technology development in the country.

“Series of programmes have been embarked upon to bring about a sharp improvement in Information Technology development in Nigeria and make it a veritable tool for foreign exchange earnings in Nigeria.

“Additionally, the actualisation of our youth’s potentials in Information Technology is being taken seriously.

“My colleagues, we have a big task ahead of us and I enjoin us to be committed and brace up for the challenges,” he said.

Jagun requested the minister to facilitate the relocation of their staff from Lagos to Abuja. (NAN)

