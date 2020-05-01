Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed officers on Grade Level 14 and above and all those on essential services to resume work from Monday, May 4, 2020.

Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement, said the directive was further to President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19.

The affected offices are to open three times a week, namely, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The closing time shall be 2pm each day.

A statement by director of information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, quoted the head of service as saying the concerned officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and /or sanitising of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Officers are to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. They should also ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health advices/directives.”

Yemi-Esan reminded the workers that the Federal Secretariat complexes have been decontaminated, and efforts were on to do the same in other public offices.

To halt the continuous disregard of the inter-state travel restrictions announced Monday to halt movement across states and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, governors, Nigeria Police Force, as well as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and local government area chairmen are to collaborate to strengthen security surveillance along state boundaries.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, stated this in the NGF’s communique at the end of its seventh COVID-19 teleconference meeting.

“Governors are concerned with the continued movement of people across states despite the enforcement of inter-state lockdowns across states.

“The forum will collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force to provide increased security, as well as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and LGA chairmen in the states to strengthen security surveillance along state boarders,” the NGF said in a communique issued at the end of the meeting.

The governors also expressed concerns about the rising number of health workers infected with COVID-19 and resolved to work out ways to ensure enhanced protection for them.

“In the light of rising cases of infections among health workers, state governments will engage with their health workers to provide other incentives, including insurance cover or allowances as may be required,” the governors said.

The governors also resolved to work with the NCDC for further training and logistic support for health workers across the country: “The Forum also received update from the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who heads the committee that liaises with development partners. In response to the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on states, the NGF Secretariat will provide technical assistance to state governments to establish common macroeconomic assumptions that will help states prepare revised budgets for 2020.”