From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), while felicitating with the family of the late elder statesman, Mbazuluike Amaechi, has said that the Federal Government disappointed him by not granting his wish of releasing Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a statement by the President General of the group, Goodluck Ibem, said: “His demise is not far from the fact that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari had promised Chief Mbazulike Amaechi that he will release his son and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody if the court set him free, disobeyed the Court of Appeal judgement setting Nnamdi Kanu free which is totally against the promise made to him by President Buhari.

“He felt very betrayed that despite his age and standing that President Buhari and the Attorney General of the federation Mr Abubakar Malami will disrespect him in such a manner.

“The Great Nationalist died because after all the suffering and going to jail in order to get the independent of Nigeria from the British, President Buhari and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal cannot respect him by honouring a promise made to him at his age.

“Mbazulike died because the disobedience of the Court of Appeal judgement freeing Nnamdi Kanu by President Buhari is an insult on his person who left everything he was doing to meet Buhari in Abuja and Abakiliki to demand for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The insult caused his death.

“His contribution towards the growth and development of Nigeria is greatly appreciated by all and sundry. He was selfless in all sense of the word. Indeed, we lost a rare gem,” Ibem stated.