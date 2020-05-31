Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Government has disbursed the sum of N2.5 billion as loan in Sokoto State under the Agriculture Business, Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme.

The exercise was conducted in collaboration with office of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, who also personally sponsored the general registration of the beneficiaries ranging from applicants online registration, business plan, EDI training among others.

The occasion was conducted strictly under the NCDC regulations of covid19 pandemic.

Senator Wamakko said the major objective of the scheme and other programmes of the federal government is to bring industrial revolution and development of agriculture and other businesses in the country.

Under the scheme which covered the 23 Local Government Areas of Sokoto State 5,000 people would benefit and each beneficiary would get a loan ranging from 500,000 to 10,000,000 Naira.

The Senator said under the New arrangement beneficiaries have also being provided with working equipments which contained nine different businesses.

The materials were presented to the beneficiaries by Dr. Abdullahi Gada, Senior Legislative Aide to the Senator while on the spot the beneficiaries got alert of their working capital through individual various accounts.

Senator Wamakko told beneficiaries that President Muhammadu Buhari has good intention to the people of Sokoto State added that a number of programs and schemes are currently being conducted in Sokoto State under the current political dispensation.

Speaking to journalists at the event the beneficiaries salute the effort and commitment of Senator Aliyu Wamakko to the people of Sokoto State.

During the event, representatives of central Bank of Nigeria and NIRSAL Micro-finance Bank were all in attendance to ensure strict compliance of the rules and regulations of the AGSMIES loan scheme and commended the effort and co-operation of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko which led the success of the exercise.