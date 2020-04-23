The Federal Government says it has concluded the disbursement of N20,000 each to 22,380 less-privileged households in Kaduna State, under its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), a Households Uplifting Programme.

Head of the Cash Transfer Unit in the state, Hajiya Hauwa Abdulrazaq, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday.

Abdulrazaq said a total of N446.5 million was disbursed to the beneficiaries in nine benefiting Local Government Areas in the ongoing implementation of the National Social Investment Programme.

She identified the benefiting areas as Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Ikara, Kachia, Kauru, Kubau, Kajuru, Lere and Sanga.

According to her, 22,040 of the 22,380 beneficiaries received N20,000 each, being payment for the months of January, February, March and April at N5,000 per month.

She added that 340 new beneficiaries, whose payments were to begin from March, received N10,000 each,being payment for the months of March and April.

Abdulrazaq said that the disbursement commenced on April 7 and ended on April 22.

“We began disbursement on April 7 and by April 15, we ha disbursed N333.7 million to 16,744 beneficiaries in eight local government areas.

“We concluded the exercise yesterday, April 22,with the disbursement of N112.8 million to 5,636 vulnerable households in Birnin Gwari council,” she said.

She explained that the household uplifting programme was one of the four national social investment programmes which implementation began in September 2016.

“The programme began in Kaduna state in 2017 with about 10,000 beneficiaries, but expanded to 22,380 beneficiaries in the current year.

“Efforts are on to increase the number of beneficiaries in the state,” she added. (NAN)