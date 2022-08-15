From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL) has described the continuous detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB)Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government as disrespectful, despite the Opinion by the United Nations (UN)asking the Federal Government of Nigeria to release him unconditionally and pay compensation to him for unlawful arrest, rendition, torture and gross violation of his fundamental human rights.

COSEYL in a statement released by its National President, Goodluck Ibem noted that the Opinion of the United Nations is a serious request that Nigeria must not toy with.

According to Ibem “It is therefore, a big letdown on the United Nations and the international community for the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to disrespect the evidence-based Opinion of United Nations mandating the Nigerian Government to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally from detention.

“The verdict of United Nations and reluctant behaviour of Federal Government to obey the UN verdicts confirms to the entire world that there was an ulterior motive to the illegal arrest and rendition of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria.

“No nation that knows her onions would do what President Buhari did in Kenya that led to the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria. The act was indeed shameful in all sense of the word.

“The body language of the FG to her refusal to obey the UN Verdict is enough reason for the United Nations to beam her searchlight on Nigeria to unravel other human rights abuses going on in the country.

“The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has shown intolerance in all ramifications to groups with opposing views. Christians in the Northern part of the country are persecuted while in some places, they are not allowed to exercise their faith as they are killed on daily basis by Boko Haram, ISWAP and other Muslim fanatics.

“Sadly, those commiting such henious crimes are rarely arrested and when arrested, they are released shorty and often empowered as if they were heroes.

“There is serious attack in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani Jihadists where Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being kept and we have intelligence that there is ongoing plot to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS custody.” Ibem sated.

The youths however call on the UN to mount more pressure on the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Kanu from DSS custody ,maintaining that it has no excuse still keeping him in detention.

He also added “The Federal Correctional facility, Kuje, Abuja was attacked by Fulani terrorists for over three hours and FG could not stop or respond to the terrorists. Abuja is under siege and no longer safe hence, the need to expedite action for the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody”.