From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Spiritual Director, Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, better known as Ebube Muonso, has said leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is not the problem of Nigeria and his arrest and extradition a big distraction and deviation from major challenges facing the country and its people.

The cleric spoke at his adoration arena where he accused the Federal Government of abdicating its responsibility of providing employment for youths and security for lives and property to chasing shadows.

“Hunger and lack of economic opportunities beget restiveness. Let government do the needful, because, Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB are not the major problems. I am personally surprised that Nigerian government has this kind of security strategy to nab the IPOB leader from a foreign land, still, government is not able to tame the tide of insecurity occasioned by activities of Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen. The Nigerian government negotiates with leaders of Boko Haram and Fulani herders, who cause havoc in Nigeria, who kill innocent citizens in their thousands. The same government is victimising IPOB, who are merely calling for a referendum. For me, IPOB are freedom fighters; they are fighting for the total emancipation of the Igbo race. Let government stop pursuing shadows,” he said.

