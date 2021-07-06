From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development,Hajiya Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that, 70 youths in Kebbi State have been employed to monitor the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Farouq who stated this during the distribution of Engagement Letters and Tablets to Trained Independent Monitors for Kebbi State held in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital disclosed that, each of them would be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, adding that they must meet up to 80 per cent of their deliverables monthly to be eligible for their stipend.

The Minister, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Legal Matters, Aminu Shamaki, said each independent monitor was expected to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the N-SIP.

According to her, the independent monitors engagement letters clearly articulated their scope of work to include; routine monitoring of all programmes under the N-SIP in their assigned LGA and provision of evidence -based report on findings in the field.

Others she said, were; submission of various categories of reports in accordance with the set timelines, attending all trainings and meetings as required by the ministry and other duties that may be assigned by the ministry.

“Please be informed that independent monitors are not allowed to assign their responsibilities to third parties. Each independent monitor will be held accountable by the ministry for the task given to them.

“The ministry reserves the right to disengage an independent monitor for misconduct or non-compliance with set guidelines and directives. I hereby urge you all to carry out this assignment with utmost sense of patriotism, diligence and sincerity,” she noted.

In his speech, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari assured that the Federal Government had expended a lot of resources to fight hunger and poverty a across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital.

Abari, who was represented by NOA State Director in Kebbi, Joseph Yaro-Mackika charged the independent monitors to redouble efforts in discharging their duties to become a state of emulation by all and cautioned them against any form of default.