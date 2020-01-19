Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government does not have any solution to the security challenges confronting the country.

The PDP National Vice Chairman, South South, Emmanuel Ogidi, who stated this in an interview with journalists, in Abuja, said in spite of rising insecurity in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari is still retaining the service chiefs, who ought to have retired.

Ogidi noted that judging from increase in killings, kidnapping, insurgency and other criminal activities, it is obvious that the government has no solution to the security challenges bedevilling the country.

According to him, “they have told us in clear terms that they do not have any solution to the security problem of this country.

“We are all hopeless and have resorted to God to help us; insecurity is so bad because the economy is so bad.

“A good economy can also help reduce insecurity, majority of Nigerians have turned beggers.

“The only defense they have now is to tell us corruption is fighting back; the trains stops on the way, so many cases of kidnapping, illegal bunkering, you say corruption is fighting back; it was your promise to fight corruption in your campaigns.”

The PDP leader, while stating that there is the need for the government to deploy technology in combating crime, urged the government to come up with an effective national identity system.

“Let us not talk about robots, we are not there yet; we are still doing mundane things; the policemen in this country, half of them do not have arms, could you believe a thing like this?

“And you want to ensure internal security; police share arms, a policeman buys his uniform; if the gun is bad, he pays to service it; the policeman is not trained to service his own rifle.

“In the past, you saw policemen servicing their rifles but these ones, nobody taught them and so they do not know it; everybody just wants to be commissioner of police or inspector general,” Ogidi said.