The Ministry of Youth and Sports has rewarded the first batch of medalists at the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

58 athletes and 4 officials got cash awards ranging from $3, 000 for Gold, $2, 000 for Silver and $1, 500 for Bronze medalists.

Gold medalists in team events got $6, 000, Bronze got $4, 500, while the Badminton mixed team players shared $18, 000.

At a brief ceremony on Tuesday at the Games Village, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Olusade Adesola thanked the team for their brilliant performance at the games.

“As a Ministry, we shall continue to fulfill the commitment of government to each and every one of you in line with the approval of Mr. President”.

The Permanent Secretary also restated government’s commitment to the welfare of athletes, stating that no single athlete or participant representing Nigeria was being owed any benefits or allowances.