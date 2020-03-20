The Federal Government has donated assorted grains and other food items loaded in 42 trailers, to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Zamfara, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The items were presented through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to the Zamfara government on Friday.

The Director-General of NEMA, Mr Mustafa Maihaja, who presented the items, said that the 29,930 bags of assorted grains were assistance to beneficiaries across 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

Represented by Flt. Lt. Umar Sani, Maihaja said that the items comprised 15,000 25 kg bags of Sorghum, 9,938 25 kg bags of Gari, and 5,000 50 kg bags of millet.

He said that the items were facilitated by the lawmaker representing Maru/Bungudu federal constituency, Alhaji Shehu Ahmad.

In his remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Bello Matawalle on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Maj. Aliyu Maradun (rtd), commended the federal government for the gesture, saying that the assistance was timely as many households had been rendered hopeless after banditry attacks.

He said that the state government had been supporting IDPs and other victims of various disasters across the state.

In separate remarks, the Emirs of Gusau, Kwatarkwashi, Bungudu and Maru, Ibrahim Bello, Ahmad Umar, Hassan Attahiru and Abubakar Maigari, commended government for the gesture which she described as “a timely and welcomed development”.

“This is timely considering the increasing number of the IDPs and other victims of insecurity in the state,” he said.

Bello appealed to well-meaning individuals to assist the IDPs in their respective communities.

On his part, Attahiru assured NEMA of judicious distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.

“It is very unfortunate the way our people become scattered and hopeless due to the activities of bandits.

“I am calling on people to embark on special prayers to seek Allah’s intervention to end the problem,” he said. (NAN)