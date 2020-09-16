Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federal Government, through the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), yesterday, donated hospital equipment to Usen General Hospital in Ovia South West and Ogbese Maternity Centre in Ovia North East local government areas of Edo State respectively.

The equipment, including phototherapy machine, delivery beds, blood banks, haematocrit centrifuges, defibrillators, infant incubators, baby cots, will help to reduce maternal mortality rate and improve health care services in the rural areas in the state,

Others are hospital beds and mattresses, olympus, bucket cent, sonicaid, cardiotocography and suction machine.

Presenting the items to the hospital management, NLTF Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Bello Maigari, said the gestures tied in neatly with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision towards the total wellbeing of the common man and his next-level agenda of promoting social inclusion among Nigerians in a balanced, transparent and cost-effective way.

He said the gestures also came handy, especially when the country is facing unprecedented national emergency in dealing with the scourge of coronavirus pandemic.

Maigari said what the agency is doing is to deliver a world-class and vital medical facilities to complement the efforts of the state government to make a difference in saving lives by providing high standard of care not only to vulnerable pregnant women and children but to other patients, seeking urgent interventions with serious diagnostic challenges in the state.

Also, Zonal Coordinator, NLTF, South South, Edwin Ajah, expressed hope that the good cause intervention will help the less privileged and the vulnerable segment of the people, who cannot afford to pay exorbitant fees in private hospitals, to access the vital services.

Ajah said he hoped also that the facilities donated will add visible value to the lives of the people in the benefitting communities.

Medical Director, Usen General Hospital, Aiguobasimwin Solomon, said the facilities would go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of the people of both communities.

He promised the equipment would be guided jealously and put to full use for the wellbeing of all.