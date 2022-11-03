From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday received relief materials for distribution to victims of the flood disaster and vulnerable groups in the state.

The food and non-food items were presented to Governor Mohammed by the representative of the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu commended the governor for his prompt response to the flood disaster in the state, saying the relief materials would complement the efforts of the state to ameliorate the suffering of the victims.

The NEMA DG appealed to the state government to ensure the judicious distribution of relief materials to the victims.

Responding, Governor Mohammed, who was represented by the Secretary to the state government, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim, thanked the federal government for the gesture.

The governor however called on the federal government and donor agencies to bring more support for the people of the state in view of the magnitude and devastation by the recent flood in the state.