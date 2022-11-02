From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Federal Government has sent relief materials to persons displaced by the flood disaster in Benue state.

The Federal Government through National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), has already handed over the items to Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in Makurdi.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed regretted most states in the country including Benue, has suffered widespread flood and other natural and human induced disasters resulting in loss of lives, livelihoods, displacements and social economic dislocation.

He appreciated Governor Samuel Ortom for continuously supporting the victims saying the items are to be distributed to persons affected by the flood and other natural and human induced disasters in the state.

The NEMA DG represented by the Technical Director ICT, Mr. Sani Lokoja, said 3,032 bags of maize, 2,000 bags of sorghum and 1,250 bags of garri was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for distribution to vulnerable people in Benue.

According to him additional relief items were also approved for persons affected by the flood victims and include 1000 bags of 10kg Rice, 1000 bags of 10kg Beans, 1000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of 20kg salt, 75 kegs of 20litre Vegetable oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes, 75 cartons of sachet Tomato.

Others include Nylon Mats, Mosquito Nets, Bathing soap, Guinea Brocade, new Children’s wear, women’s wear, and new men’s wear.

He explained that the exercise is a combined effort of the office of the Presidency, Ministry of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development with SEMA as a recipient agency and expressed the hope that the items will go a long way to cushion the impact of the flood.

Receiving the items on behalf of state government, Governor Samuel Ortom, flanker by to the Executive Secretary, SEMA, Emmanuel Shior, applauded the effort of the Federal Government in supporting the persons of concern saying like Oliver Twist, we ask for more.

Ortom who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, called on the Federal Government to end insecurity in the state to enable displaced persons go back to their communities.

He expressed displeasure that the people have spent more that five years in camp with the number of IDPs swelling on daily basis.

While he noted that the task of catering for the displaced persons was too huge to be left alone for state government, Ortom assured that the items will be given to the target beneficiaries.