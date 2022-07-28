From Godwin Tsa and Molly Kilete, Abuja

Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been dragged before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court over the continuous existence of scheme given the collapse of security in some parts of the country.

The scheme was introduced in 1973 by the administration of General Yakubu Gowon. It demands that every Nigerian graduate from a tertiary institution serves the country for one year before seeking paid employment.

In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1185/2022, the plaintiff, Okomayin Dennis, through his counsel, Chief Ademuyiwa Adeniyi (SAN), prayed the court for an order that the continued sustenance of National Youth Service Corps Act, 1993 and the mandatory posting of innocent Nigerian youths to insurgency and banditry ravaged or prone states or areas of the federation pursuant to Sections 9 and 13 of the National Youths Service Corps Act, 1993 is a breach of right of every Nigerian youth to security of life and dignity as guaranteed by Sections 33 and 34 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

He join the Attorney General of the Federation, President, Federal Republic Of Nigeria, National Assembly and Minister, Federal Ministry of Finance as defendants in the suit.

He prayed for an order of injunction restraining the 3rd Defendant (the President) from assenting or giving his assent to the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Act, Bill, 2022 as passed by the 4” Defendant and presented to the three per cent defendant for assent.

He sought an order of the court striking down Sections 9 and 13 of the National Youth Service Corps Act, 1993 or the entire National Youth Service – Corps Act for being inconsistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, following the spate of insecurity in the country, the NYSC has solicited the support of the army to deploy more soldiers to orientation camps nationwide.

Chairman, Governing board of NYSC, Fatima Abubakar, made the appeal when she visited the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Faruk Yahaya at Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Abubakar, accompanied by the Director General of the scheme and other board members, said the deployment of more soldiers had become necessary to protect lives and property at the orientation camps.

While commending the army for its various operations to rid the country of criminals, the NYSC DG said as an organisation set up by the military, the scheme would continue to rely on soldiers for the protection and safety of corps members.

Gen Yahaya, who described the NYSC as a baby of the army, promised to provide maximum security at orientation camps.