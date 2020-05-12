Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the Federal Government earned about N2.6 trillion from the sale of white petroleum products between February 2019 and February 2020, with petrol contributing about 98.06 per cent of the total sales value of about N2.5trillion.

Specifically, it netted N211.62 billion in February this year. The money which was generated by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the downstream subsidiary company of the NNPC, was reported in the February, 2020, edition of the Corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR).

It explained that the February figure was significantly higher compared to the previous month’s record which stood at N151.79 billion. The report further stated that about 1.7billion litres of white products were sold and distributed by PPMC in February compared to about 1.2 billion litres sold in January 2020.

This comprised about 1.7 billion litres of PMS and 1.09 million litres of AGO. Also, there was sale of 0.01million litres of special product, the Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) in the month under review.

Total sales and distribution of white products for the period February 2019 to February 2020 stood at about 21billion litres and PMS accounted for 20.8billion litres or 98.73 per cent.

During the period under review, a total of 32 pipeline-points malfunctioned or were vandalised, representing about 47 per cent decline from the 60 points recorded in January 2020. These comprised 22 pipeline breaches, eight-weld failures and two pipeline ruptures.

Mosimi area accounted for 78 per cent of total cases, the Port Harcourt axis 16 per cent and all other routes accounted for the remaining 6 per cent.

In respect of natural gas off-take, commercialisation and utilisation, out of the 241.74billion Cubic Feet (BCF) of gas supplied in February 2020, 146.54BCF was commercialised, consisting of 35.83BCF and 110.71BCF for the domestic and export market respectively, translating to a total supply of 1,235.56million Standard Cubic Feet per day (mmscfd) of gas to the domestic market and 3,817.40mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

During the period, the report said 699mmscfd was delivered to gas-fired power plants to generate an average power of about 3,064MW, compared with January 2020 while an average of 640mmscfd was supplied to generate 2,683MW.

The 55th edition of the MFOR indicates an increased trading surplus of N3.95billion compared to the N1.87billion surplus posted in January 2020.