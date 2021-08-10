From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Government has embarked on an enumeration exercise designed to verify the existing data of pupils benefiting from the National Home Grown Feeding programme as provided by each benefiting state,

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters and Social Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this Tuesday at the flag off of the National Home Grown Feeding programme which took place at Guringawa Primary School in Kumbothso Local Government Area of Kano State.

She added that government was also updating its database with accurate data with a view to ultimately scale up the program to reach more beneficiaries across the nation.

According to her, these initiatives were part of efforts designed to strengthen and institutionalize the program and bring its benefits to more Nigerian pupils across the country.

She explained that part of their activities in Kano State was, “ To monitor the activities for this enumeration exercise based on the data received from the state”

She stressed government’s commitment to ensuring an annual enumeration of beneficiaries of National Home Grown Feeding programme given the fact of new enrollments happens every new session.

“We intend to maintain an accurate database that will serve us better in our planning , and improve the transparency of the program” she added while stressing their mandate of ensuring that every Nigerian in need received the support they needed through the social protection mechanisms.

“We therefore call on parents, school headmasters, cooks, traditional and community leaders to support our efforts in this exercise for the benefit of the pupils who are eligible for these free meals” she concluded. End.

