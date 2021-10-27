From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed agricultural inputs to over 800 farmers in Ikom local government area of Cross River state.

The Director General of NEMA Dr. Ahmed Habib,, who distributed the materials to the victims, said the items would assist flood victims and improve food production in Nigeria.

According to Habib, represented by the south-south zonal coordinator, Mr Walson Ibarakumo, said itbisbhigh time farmers started making use of all federal incentives due farmers to enable them compete with their colleagues globally.

He listed the items distributed to include fertilizers, water pumps, rice seedlings, maize, knapsack sprayers and agro-chemicals.

While commending the federal government for coming to the aids of the farmers, the chairman of Ikom local government council, Hon Kingsley Namgbe Egumi, maintained that the items were distributed to the farmers to improve food production, enhance food sufficiency in Ikom as well as avert the possibility of famine that might be occasioned by the incessant flood and other natural disasters.

Egumi enjoined the farmers to make good use of the materials, describing the federal government initiative and an effort geared towards improving food sufficiency in Ikom and Cross River.

