From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has thrown its weight behind a television reality show ‘Teachers Naija’ aimed at promoting professionalism and welfare in the nation’s teaching profession.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, endorsed the programme during a courtesy visit to his office by organisers of the TV Show, in Abuja.

Nwajiuba expressed delight that the reality TV show, which started in 2019, would add value to the teaching profession and ensure that teachers get the desired respect in the society.

“I am not too sure if I am happier than you, or you are happier than me (on the Teacher Naija TV Show). I like the idea that teachers can be represented in such a way that people would begin to value them. It hurts anytime I come across a piece that indicates that teachers are not valued; you will see a ‘To Let’ sign, it will say ‘To Let’but not to teachers’, you don’t know whether to cry or how you will feel. It has hurt me for many years.

“For an opportunity that would cause an appreciation is something we would deeply continue to support. I am very happy to be at the education ministry to meet those who are very committed to teachers’ welfare and professionalism.”

Convener of the show, Ubaka Enuagwuna, said it was geared at bringing out the best in teachers and creating a paradigm shift in the way they are perceived.

“The show is about teachers. We look at what has been happening within the profession over the years. In the 70s and 80s, teachers were revered and honoured in the society. But from late 90s till now, the profession has been looked down on. People go into teaching not because of the passion they have for it, but because that is the only available job for them to do.”

