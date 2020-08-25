Federal Government through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has engaged 50 graduates in Kano State for its empowerment initiative known as Graduates Attachment Programme (GAP).

The Head of the NDE’s Special Public Works (SPD) Unit, Patience Osunkwo made this known during an inspection visit to some of the graduates at their various places of asssignment on Tuesday in Kano.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osunkwo was represented by an official of the NDE from the Headquarters, Idris Dauda.

According to her, the Federal Government initiated the three months’ programme aimed at reducing the rate of unemployment among the youth.

She revealed that the programme was designed for a three or six months’ period, depending on the the NDE’s financial standing.

Osunkwo said the programme provide the participants an enduring working experience, as they were posted across the three Senatorial zones of the state.

She explained that under the nationwide programme 50 graduates were recruited and attached to various government and private companies in Kano.

“Graduates will be attached to companies for a period of three months, it is an opportunity to inculcate good enterprise quality in them before being employed.

“It is also a way to bridge the gap between the periods students graduated and the period they waited before securing job.

“It will also equip them with the opportunity to gain employment as well as developing managerial skills that will enable them to be self-employed after the training period.

“You know many organisations make use of acquired experience as criteria for recruitment; so, cognate experience is very crucial for job seekers.

“The graduates on attachment are entitled to receive N15,000 monthly stipend from NDE as a kind of encouragement for them,” she said.

She urged the beneficiaries to derive maximum benefits from the programme and build their capacities.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the Federal Government for the programme, saying it will enhance their capacity to create wealth and be employers of labour.

Ms Halima Mohammed, a graduate of Petroleum Engineering attached to a fuel filling station in the city, expressed hope that at the end of the three-month duration for the programme she will have the opportunity to be retained.

Also, Malam Aminu Almutawakkil, a graduate of Chemistry attached to a Mentholatum company assured NDE of his commitment, dedication and punctuality to his workplace. (NAN)