From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has disclosed plans to further strengthen the country’s digital economy by increasing contributions of ICT to GDP, as well as promoting indigenous content through patronizing indigenous IT products and services,

The Agency in a statement on Thursday, said it was in view of this, that it recently met with the Lagos State Software and Innovation ecosystem stakeholders to form a strong alliance aimed at proffering solutions to challenges faced in the ecosystem .

The NITDA Director-General, Kahisfu Inuwa, while giving his opening remark at the event, noted that a symbiotic relationship between the Government and the players in the ecosystem was essential to achieve a collective desired result. “Whatever the government is out to achieve, the private sector should help the government achieve it, and whatever the private sector is set to achieve, the government should help and support,” he stated.

Inuwa who was represented by the Agency’s Digital Economy Department Acting Director, Engr. Salisu Kaka disclosed that the engagement was geared at interacting with the stakeholders to identify challenges faced by the ecosystem and proffering solutions to them. He emphasized the need to map out a partnership framework between the Agency and the ecosystem in addressing these identified challenges.

Speaking on the vast amount of human and natural resources amassed by the Nation, the NITDA DG urged stakeholders in the Software and Innovation ecosystem to harness and utilize these resources for optimal productivity.

He emphatically admonished all participants to freely critique constructively, challenge what needs to be challenged, and also give recommendations on how the challenges faced can be surmounted.

“We are here to listen to you, and I am positive that today will be a historical day where we co-create and re-identify our routes in bridging identified gaps and creating a bright future,” he concluded.