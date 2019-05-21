Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal government has engaged the United States government over the recent indefinite suspension of dropbox in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed the development while briefing journalists in Abuja on the activities of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, had suspended indefinitely, interview waivers for visa renewal otherwise known as dropbox.

But Onyeama said unfavourable migrant decisions taken by some countries were as a result of negative perceptions about few Nigerians who don’t obey the laws of other countries.

“And a lot of it is that they released statistics to show that 10 per cent of people who overstayed their visas globally are Nigerians.

“Those who do not obey the rule of other countries have more negative impact on those who obeyed.

“The issue of those who overstayed their visa is a real issue. We have engaged with the US government over it.

“We are just trying to work through them and they are looking at various alternatives and solutions and to make things less difficult for the genuine visitors and the likes,” Onyeama said.

Onyeama added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was doing everything possible to ensure that the suspension of dropbox does not affect genuine visitors to the United States.

“We are doing what we can. They told me that notwithstanding the suspension of dropbox mechanism, that there would be expedited interview for certain people. And that there would be that flexibility to request for interview that might make it easier for those seeking visa,” Onyeama added.