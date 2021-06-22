From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the establishment of two additional universities of technology in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom, while also upgrading and equipping four others.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Sonny Echono disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday.

Adamu said a National Institute of Technology (NIT) would be established in Abuja to serve essentially as a postgraduate centre devoted to research and innovation.

According to him, this will draw the best graduates from the six universities of technology as well as other exceptional graduates from reputable universities within and outside Nigeria.

“Recall that at the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, he promised to establish an apex National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Abuja with six Satellite Universities of Technology, one in each geo-political zone of the country.

“This was captured in the 2015 APC Manifesto and also stressed in the Education for Change: Ministerial Strategic Plan 2018 – 2022 of the Ministry. The objective is to stimulate rapid technological transformation of the country.”