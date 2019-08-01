Samuel Bello, Abuja

Towards complementing the efforts of State Governments at facilitating clean environment and preventing environmental pollution from solid waste disposal in the country, the Federal Government has established community waste management facilities in 26 states of the Federation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mrs Ibukun Odusote, disclosed this yesterday during the facility tour of the Community Solid Waste Management Plant, located at Auta Balaifi, Karu Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

According to her, “Nations across the globe are looking for ways to manage their solid waste so that it will not block waterways as majority of flooding are caused by drainage blockage due to indiscriminate solid waste disposal.”

She noted that “In Nigeria, critical mass of solid waste is being generated, therefore this plant will recycle solid waste and bring out raw materials that can be used in plastic production, thereby keeping our environment clean and of commercial value to the host community and the State”

Odusote enjoined host communities and State Governments to maximize the revenue generation and solid waste management potential of the plants upon handing over to them.

She disclosed that similar solid waste management plants intervention programmes of the Federal Ministry of Environment to complement the efforts of State Governments in waste management are at various stages of completion in 26 states of the federation

“We look forward to Nasarawa State Government, upon handing over of the project, to make a level of commerce out of this plant as it recycles solid waste and turns them into raw material for further productions”.

After inspecting the facilities, the Permanent Secretary was optimistic that, “what is already happening here is amazing. Our desire is that operation commences immediately upon handing over so that the host community can benefit from it by way of clean environment and revenue generation”.

Odusote reaffirmed the commitment of the federal government in addressing all issues and concerns on the ecosystem and climate change challenges.