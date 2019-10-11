Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Federal Government, yesterday, announced the establishment of Federal University of Health Sciences (FUHS) Otukpo.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono, who disclosed this at a workshop on Education Management Information System in Makurdi, Benue state said Governor Samuel Ortom had approved the use of General Hospital, Otukpo for the take off of the university.

“President Muhammad Buhari has also approved the establishment of a secondary education commission so that education at that level would be reenergized and repositioned,” Echono said.

Echono said the workshop was organized to help Nigeria plan for the development of education. he urged managers of education ministries to take the challenge of collecting data for educational development at primary, secondary and tertiary levels seriously.

Ortom, represented by his deputy, Benson Abounu, commended Echono for being instrumental to making the dream for the University of Health Sciences in Otukpo a reality. The four day workshop attracted participants from 36 states and the FCT, Abuja.