Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the European Union (EU), yesterday, met in Abuja over access to both the Nigerian and the European airspaces. This was even as the government told the EU that its policies were not cast in stone, but subject to review.

The meeting, which was at the instance of the EU, had in attendance, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Minister of State, Health, Senator Olurinmibe Mamora; the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu.

The meeting is coming after the Federal Government opened its airspace on September 5, 2020, as a result of COVID-19 and barred some airlines, which included Lufthansa, Air France, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, led the EU delegation, which had in attendance Ambassadors of Germany, Netherlands, and France.