The Federal Government has repatriated another 166 stranded Nigerans from Libya who were victims of human trafficking.

Mr Kabiru Musa, Charge d’ Affairs of the Nigerian Mission in Libya said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Musa said that the 166 evacuees departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli and were expected to arrive in Nigeria via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He said that the voluntary evacuation was carried out by the Federal Government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration and the support of the Libyan authorities.

“Today again, we have successfully evacuated another batch of stranded Nigerians in Libya, who will be reuniting with their families any moment from now by God’s grace. The 166 Nigerian returnees departed Mitiga International Airport aboard a chattered BURAQ Air Flight UZ189MJI and expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

“This continuous evacuation is in line with the commitments of the Nigerian government of not allowing any of its citizen remain stranded abroad.

“Libya is a transit country for those trying to cross over to other parts of the world through irregular routes, that is why we have so many stranded Nigerians here,” he said.

Musa said that the Federal Government, through the Mission, was ready and committed to return any of its citizens who wanted to voluntarily return home.

