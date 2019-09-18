Chinelo Obogo

The Federal Government yesterday evacuated 315 more Nigerians; 290 adults and 25 infants from South Africa, bringing the total number of returnees to 502.

Air Peace flight APK 7818, Boeing 777 aircraft with registration 5N-BWI, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) by 7.22pm local time with Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following xenophobic attacks

The flight took off by 1:50pm local time from the OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg and arrived Nigeria by 7.22pm.

They were received by the chairman of Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri and the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema.

The South African government initially denied Air Peace the rights to land at the OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, but later gave the airline permit to evacuate the second batch of Nigerians.

Nigeria’s Consul-General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, said the permit was granted after Onyema raised the alarm hat South African authorities have granted landing permit to Air Peace Flight B777 to enable it to evacuate more Nige

On arrival, the Special Assistant on Diaspora, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, Jamil Sanwo-olu, gave each returnee the sum of N20,000 to enable them travel to their different states of origin. He said the state government will do everything within its power to ensure that they get the necessary support to be reintegrated into the society.