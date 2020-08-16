Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, evacuated another set of Nigerian girls, 68 in numbers, from the Republic of Lebanon.

The evacuation is coming after Friday audience granted the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Recall that Onyeama had during the interaction, expressed appreciation to the Government of Lebanon and the Lebanese Community in Nigeria for the gesture in ensuring the return of the stranded Nigerian ladies.

The appreciation expressed by Onyeama was also not unconnected with the evacuation of 50 trafficked Nigerian girls from Lebanon, including 19 other stranded Nigerians who returned to the country in May, 2020.

The 68 Stranded Nigerian girls, arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, about 3:30pm via Middle East Airline.

The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov that the girls where those involved in the video that went viral, crying out to the Nigerian Government to facilitate their return.

“A big thank you to the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria @DiabHoussam, Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, and the Lebanese Community in Nigeria for making this possible,” NIDCOM tweeted.

NIDCOM further disclosed that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), took charge of the logistics support.

“They will proceed on a 14 day self isolation as mandated by NCDC and PTF on COVID-19,” NIDCOM also said.