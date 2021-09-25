From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency has received accolades from the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Ƙashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, for developing a user-friendly mobile application that provides real-time and context-specific support for healthcare workers.

Abdullahi made the commendation when he received the Executive Director, Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Sulaiman Saidu Bashir and his management team on a working visit to the Agency’s head office in Abuja.

The NITDA boss said that the innovation and capacity building demonstrated by Adamawa State will grow the economy of Nigeria, considering the strategies and frameworks put in place on the basics and fundamentals of research and innovation.

The DG also called on the Adamawa Health Care Development Agency to key into NITDA’s several initiatives which are in line with the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) 2021-2024.

He added that digital research, capacity building and human capital are the backbone of achieving the growth of the digital health sector in Nigeria.

The DG expressed his excitement on how the health institution chose to visit NITDA and sought for collaborating in order to fast-track the growth and development of the digital economy in Nigeria.

He assured the visitors of utmost support and collaboration on capacity building and human development which falls under the digital literacy and skills pillar of the SRAP.

On his part, the Executive Director Adamawa Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, said that his agency has done a lot in the area of developing an application device called ALMANACH, an innovative user-friendly mobile application

‘ALMANACH is installed on mobile devices and guides healthcare staff steps by steps through a structured consultation to ensure that all relevant information is obtained and recorded. It also includes nutrition assessment and guides healthcare workers to check routing preventive action (eg: Deworming, Vitamin A, etc). The tool ensures that health workers adhere to clinical approved protocols.

‘We have achieved a lot with the little resources at our disposal and we are here seeking for collaboration and support from this noble organisation in the areas of IT infrastructures and human capital development,’ he added.

