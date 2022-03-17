From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, on Wednesday disclosed that the current power outage across the nation has been occasioned by a number of challenges, that are already being addressed.

According to him, the issues that have contributed to the current power crisis.l are: collapse of the national grid, scheduled maintenance of facilities, vandalization of pipelines as well as the disputes around availability gas and payment for gas contracts between gas companies and power generating companies,

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The minister, said this while fielding questions State House Correspondents after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which was presided over by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Aliyu explained that the recent collapse of the national grid, which he identified as one of the challenges causing nationwide blackout, had been sorted out.

“The more reason we are facing the situation now is as a result of the shortage of gas and some of the generators have to go to maintenance.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is a scheduled maintenance and it is supposed to be scheduled outage, but we had not envisaged that we will have issues around vandalization of pipelines, which the NNPC has addressed as you can see evidently everywhere, aviation fuel, and petrol in the filling stations.

“It is a combination of many factors that compounded the problem we are having on the grid.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“We have recovered the grid now. The grid is back and we are trying to get more megawatts to push on the grid. We have set up small committees all geared towards getting more megawatts to put on the grid. Basically, the problem around gas.

“You need to have gas contract between generating companies and gas suppliers- some are form contracts, some are not. We are looking into this and have proffered some solutions in some few days to mature”, he said.

He also clarified on the issue of the quantity of generated electricity in the country, saying “we have capacity of 8,000 megawatts – the one on the grid, imbedded and captive. If you combine all of them, you will get these problems that we are encountering. We are on top of the challenge and very soon, we will come out of it.”