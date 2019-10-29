James Ojo, Abuja

The Federal Government said it would support African integration programmes but not the ones that threaten the laws of sovereign states in the continent.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, told the African Union (AU) Labour Migration Advisory Committee led by Dr. Alves D’Almada that Nigeria was committed to the promotion of trade, movement of persons, goods and services and infrastructural development within the continent.

He also decried the rising cases of irregular migration to Europe and other non-African countries saying it constituted a big problem in Africa and that steps should be taken to discourage the trend.

The minister pledged Nigeria’s readiness to assist in legislation and policy that would support the Committee in promoting African integration

Dr. Alves D’Almada said they were in Nigeria to explore ways of strengthening collaboration with the Federal Government to promote African integration through job creation for Africans.

He said the the organisation would appreciate collaboration in such areas as managing migration, promoting free movement of goods and services, and addressing the issue of visa-on-arrival in the continent.