From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has reiterated the commitment of the Buhari administration towards the development of local content in the manufacturing and mining sector.

Adegbite stated this after being briefed on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed between the National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Jos, an agency under the supervision of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Kaduna.

The Minister noted that the MoU would encourage local production of spare parts for industries, allowing Nigeria to conserve its foreign exchange and to create jobs.

‘This agreement between the National Metallurgical Development Centre, an agency under this Ministry, and DICON signals a new frontier of partnership that will boost research and promote the local production of spare parts. It thus buttresses the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards job creation,’ he said.

NMDC Director-General Linus Asuquo, who led the management of the team to the signing of the MoU, said that the country had a lot to gain from it.

He noted that it would further promote skill development in the workforce, while also creating jobs.

‘This agreement with DICON signals a new partnership that will boost research and promote the local production of spare parts and equipment. Ultimately the country would save the foreign exchange it would have spent on importing spare parts The NMDC will be looking forward to deepening this bilateral relationship with DICON for the good of our nation.’