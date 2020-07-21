Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Federal Government has extended international flight restriction to October 15, Daily Sun reports.

This information is contained in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) stating that it is extending the restriction of international flights to October 15 instead of August 19 as previously reported.

A source within NCAA that prefered anonymity confirmed that the international airports would remain closed until October saying the Federal Government did not give a specific date for reopening but that the government had previously said the airports would be closed until August.

The source stated that if there would be a further extension beyond October, the message would be passed across but that for now, only essential and humanitarian flights will continue.

Nigeria placed travel restrictions on international flights into the country on March 21 after the country’s coronavirus cases doubled from 12 to 22. The airport closure was meant to last one month but as cases grew globally, the date of resumption got postponed

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, were the first airports to be shut as measures to stem the spread of COVID-19, the country’s civil aviation regulator, NCAA, announced in a statement while Enugu, Kano and Port Harcourt were shut afterwards.

The Federal Government said the closure was necessary to contain the spread of the virus across the country. However, domestic flights have resumed in the country.