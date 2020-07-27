Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced the extension of the N-power Batch C online application by two weeks.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in a statement yesterday said application process will end July 26, 2020.

Sadiya explained that the extension was “to afford everyone an opportunity to register online and take into cognizance difficulties some people might encounter in gaining access to the registration portal which has seen a record number of over 5 million applications.”

Currently over 5 million people have applied while government is looking for 400,000 enrollees.