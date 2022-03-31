From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The federal government has again extended the NIN to SIM verification exercise by a few days.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has also directed the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to provide round the clock enrollment services in the next few days.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He urged citizens to take advantage of the window to link their NIN to SIM without delay.

This was contained in a statement issued Thursday by Spokespersons of Nigeria Communications Commission’s (NCC) and NIMC Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde and Mr Kayode Adegoke respectively.

The Federal Government had in December 2021 approved an extension of the NIN-SIM linkage deadline to the 31st of March, 2022, after previous postponements.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“In preparation for the enforcement, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) urges citizens and legal residents to use the next few days to ensure that they complete the linkage.

“To this end, the Honourable Minister has further directed that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should offer enrolment services round-the-clock for the next few days. Prof Pantami also thanks all those who have completed their NIN-SIM linkage.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“On behalf of the Honourable Minister, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, and the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu Aziz, urge citizens and legal residents to take advantage of the window to complete the process of enrolment and verification within the next few days.” The statement read in parts.