Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The upcoming Muslim Sallah (Eid el-Kabir) festivities, which coincide with the expiration of the current phase of eased lockdown, has compelled the Federal Government to extend the lockdown by one week, from July 29 to August 6.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made the disclosure at yesterday’s briefing in Abuja.

“We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the sixth Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced. The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that, due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid el-Kabir) festivities, which coincides with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from July 29 till Thursday August 6. It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines till that date.”

He appealed to Islamic faithful and other Nigerians to continue to observe all measures during the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

“We note with delight, the increasing number of states that have shelved activities during the Eid el-Kabir and we still urge others yet to do so to follow suit. WHO has also issued safe Eid practices in the context of COVID-19 and I urge us all to access and disseminate.

“Similarly, the PTF appreciates the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who has always been a great champion in the fight against the pandemic, for advising Muslims to avoid massive gatherings at Eid grounds and pray at area mosques under prescribed protocols.”

The PTF chairman regretted that evaluation of COVID-19 developments as well as the level of compliance nationwide revealed that “majority of Nigerians, irrespective of status, creed and level of education, continue to live in denial on the virulent nature of the virus and consistently breach the guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures put in place.”

Mustapha restated that COVID-19 remains virulent and very dangerous.